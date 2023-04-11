Why Is ZeroFox Stock Skyrocketing Today?

ZeroFox ZFOX shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced it partnered with Google Cloud to disrupt phishing attacks and malicious URLs.

ZeroFox is making use of the Google Cloud Web Risk Submission API, which is a service that verifies potentially harmful URLs and displays warnings on over 5 billion devices by integrating with various technologies such as browsers and social media.

"This partnership aligns well with our strategy of partnering with a global network of partners to defend against these threats and accelerate the disruption of malicious actors from hours and days to minutes," said James C. Foster, Founder and CEO of ZeroFox.

ZeroFox is an external cybersecurity provider company.

ZFOX Price Action: ZeroFox has a 52-week high of 15.71 and a 52-week low of $0.96

ZeroFox shares are up 66.1% at $2.74 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.