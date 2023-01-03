ñol

Why Swvl Holding Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Sean Torres, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2023 3:58 PM | 1 min read
Why Swvl Holding Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Swvl Holdings Corp SWVL shares are trading higher today after the company announced the commencement of a strategic review process.

On Friday, Swvl announced the formation of a Strategic Committee to evaluate and explore potential strategic alternatives that may be available to the company.

The Strategic Committee intends to evaluate a full range of options that include:

  • A corporate sale, merger, or other business combination
  • Selling all or a portion of the company’s assets
  • Strategic investments
  • New debt or equity financings or other significant transaction 

While all strategic alternatives are being considered fairly, Swvl does not have a timetable for the completion of the process or assurance of a transaction. The company plans to continue implementing current cost reduction measures while the Strategic Committee works alongside professional advisors to explore alternative options.

Swvl Holdings Corp is a technology-driven mobility company that aims to provide reliable, safe, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible mass transit solutions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Swvl Holdings Corp shares are up 43.6% to $0.20 per share at the time of publication.  It has a 52-week high of $11.40 and a 52-week low of $0.0825

