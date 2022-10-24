ñol

Short Interest Sector Focus: Real Estate Sector

by Christopher Sappo, Benzinga Contributor
October 24, 2022 11:46 AM | 1 min read
As of the close of business on Friday, 10/21, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Real Estate Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Real Estate sector stands at 3.18%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

 

  • NETSTREIT CORP        NTST    23.24%
  • ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL    ARR    17.89%
  • PENNS REAL EST INV    PEI    17.34%
  • INVESCO MORTGAGE C    IVR    14.44%
  • REDFIN CORPORATION    RDFN    14.07%
  • SERITAGE GROWTH        SRG    14.06%
  • GEO GROUP INC        GEO    13.31%
  • PENNYMAC MORTGAGE    PMT    12.08%
  • CTO RTLY GROWTH IN    CTO    10.96%
  • EXP WORLD HOLD INC    EXPI    10.89%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator. 

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE

