Short Interest Sector Focus: Real Estate Sector

As of the close of business on Friday, 10/21, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Real Estate Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Real Estate sector stands at 3.18%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

NETSTREIT CORP NTST 23.24%

23.24% ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL ARR 17.89%

17.89% PENNS REAL EST INV PEI 17.34%

17.34% INVESCO MORTGAGE C IVR 14.44%

14.44% REDFIN CORPORATION RDFN 14.07%

14.07% SERITAGE GROWTH SRG 14.06%

14.06% GEO GROUP INC GEO 13.31%

13.31% PENNYMAC MORTGAGE PMT 12.08%

12.08% CTO RTLY GROWTH IN CTO 10.96%

10.96% EXP WORLD HOLD INC EXPI 10.89%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE