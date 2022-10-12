What Happened With Ocugen Shares During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Ocugen Inc OCGN shares traded marginally higher by 1.22% at $1.66 during Wednesday's after-hours session. The company announced during after-hours trading that the Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the OCU400 Phase 1/2 clinical trial completed a review of safety data for subjects enrolled in Cohort 2 and recommends proceeding to enroll subjects in Cohort 3.

What Else? Ocugen says the company expects to complete Cohort 3 enrollment in fourth-quarter 2022 as planned.

"I'm very pleased with the progress of the clinical trial," said David Birch, director of the Retina Foundation of the Southwest and primary investigator of the study. "Currently, patients with inherited retinal degeneration have nothing to address their condition in the long term. It is imperative to keep working toward a solution for these patients who currently have no hope."

Why It Matters: Ocugen says OCU400 clinical trial is a Phase 1/2 Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of OCU400 for Retinitis Pigmentosa Associated with NR2E3 (Nuclear Receptor Subfamily 2 Group E Member 3) and RHO (Rhodopsin) Mutations.

OCU400 is part of Ocugen's Modifier Gene Therapy Platform—targeting inherited retinal disease and dry age-related macular degeneration.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ocugen has a 52-week high of $17.65 and a 52-week low of $1.55.