Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector

As of the close of business on Monday, 10/3, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.92%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

DANIMER SCIENTIFIC DNMR 27.83%

27.83% GEVO INC GEVO 25.78%

25.78% AMYRIS INC AMRS 24.33%

24.33% LIVENT CORPORATION LTHM 21.90%

21.90% GREEN PLAINS INC GPRE 19.85%

19.85% LIGHTWAVE LOGIC LWLG 18.65%

18.65% MGP INGREDIENTS MGPI 15.50%

15.50% PIEDMONT LITHIUM I PLL 13.53%

13.53% UNITED STATES STEE X 11.62%

11.62% CLEVELAND CLIFFS CLF 11.48%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE