Short Interest Sector Focus: Technology Sector

As of the close of business on Wednesday, 9/28, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Technology Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Technology sector stands at 3.56%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

AVAYA HOLDINGS COR AVYA 56.99%

56.99% MICROSTRATEGY MSTR 39.74%

39.74% RIOT BLOCKCHAIN IN RIOT 33.67%

33.67% DESKTOP METAL INC DM 30.16%

30.16% MICROVISION INC MVIS 28.99%

28.99% CLEANSPARK INC CLSK 24.39%

24.39% LUMINAR TECHNOLOGI LAZR 24.05%

24.05% PAR TECHNOLOGY CP PAR 23.69%

23.69% SUNNOVA ENERGY INT NOVA 21.13%

21.13% APPLIED OPTOELECTR AAOI 19.71%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE