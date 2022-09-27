Short Interest Sector Focus: Industrials Sector

As of the close of business on Monday, 9/26, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Industrials Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Industrials sector stands at 2.73%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

AGRIFY CORPORATION AGFY 35.04%

35.04% VIRGIN GALACTIC HL SPCE 25.15%

25.15% XOMETRY INC XMTR 23.09%

23.09% CHART INDUSTRIES GTLS 22.05%

22.05% SUN COUNTRY AIRLIN SNCY 15.63%

15.63% ENCORE WIRE CORP WIRE 15.60%

15.60% LIGHTNING EMOTORS ZEV 15.50%

15.50% AMMO INC POWW 15.38%

15.38% FLUOR CORP FLR 14.95%

14.95% ATLAS AIR WORLDWID AAWW 14.81%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE