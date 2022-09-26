ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Gaotu Techedu, New Oriental Education And TAL Education Shares Are Soaring Higher

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 26, 2022 11:52 AM | 1 min read
Why Gaotu Techedu, New Oriental Education And TAL Education Shares Are Soaring Higher

Gaotu Techedu Inc GOTUNew Oriental Education & Tech Grp EDU and TAL Education Group TAL shares are trading higher by 6.90% to $1.24, 11.30% to $24.53 and 6.28% to $5.08 Monday morning. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading higher, strength may be due to hopes of China easing COVID-era restrictions for travelers in Macau.

What Happened?

Macau's chief executive Ho Iat Seng has said China would resume an e-visa scheme for mainland travelers and permit group tours, per Reuters

The report suggests that for the first time in nearly three years, mainland tour groups will resume in November in China's special administrative region. Currently, Chinese tourists to Macau are required to book a visa appointment...Read More

See Also: This Burrito Chain's 5-Year Return Beats Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ford, Starbucks, Disney And Amazon

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas