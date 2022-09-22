Short Interest Sector Focus: Energy Sector

As of the close of business on Wednesday, 9/21, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Energy Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Energy sector stands at 2.81%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

VERTEX ENERGY INC VTNR 33.05%

33.05% ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU 23.31%

23.31% HOUSTON AMER ENERG HUSA 19.61%

19.61% URANIUM ENERGY COR UEC 15.96%

15.96% LAREDO PETE INC LPI 15.69%

15.69% VAALCO ENERGY INC EGY 15.03%

15.03% TELLURIAN INC TELL 14.94%

14.94% SITIO ROYALTIES CO STR 13.63%

13.63% KLX ENERGY SERVICE KLXE 13.40%

13.40% CALLON PETROLEUM CPE 12.95%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE