Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector

As of the close of business on Tuesday, 9/20, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.39%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

BEYOND MEAT INC BYND 37.86%

37.86% B & G FOODS INC BGS 22.39%

22.39% BIG LOTS INC BIG 19.89%

19.89% TATTOOED CHEF INC TTCF 18.49%

18.49% STRIDE INC LRN 15.04%

15.04% APPHARVEST INC APPH 14.07%

14.07% CELSIUS HOLDINGS I CELH 13.41%

13.41% OLLIES BARGAIN OUT OLLI 11.73%

11.73% SPROUTS FMRS MKT I SFM 9.94%

9.94% BOSTON BEER CO INC SAM 9.07%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE