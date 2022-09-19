Short Interest Sector Focus: Communication Services Sector

As of the close of business on Friday, 9/16, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Communication Services Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Communication Services sector stands at 2.93%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

FUBOTV INC FUBO 35.46%

35.46% AMC ENTMT HLDGS IN AMC 33.42%

33.42% MARCUS CORP MCS 29.40%

29.40% GROUPON INC GRPN 29.32%

29.32% CINEMARK HLDGS INC CNK 17.49%

17.49% SCIPLAY CORP SCPL 16.60%

16.60% REMARK HLDGS INC MARK 15.09%

15.09% LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES LUMN 14.67%

14.67% BILIBILI INC BILI 12.72%

12.72% GENIUS BRANDS INTL GNUS 12.37%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE