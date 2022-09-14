ñol

Clean Air Through Clean Tech: Meet This Environmental Guardian

by Johnny Rice, Benzinga Contributor
September 14, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read

Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!

Dennis Calvert, CEO of BioLargo, Inc. BLGO, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on September 12, 2022 .

BioLargo is an environmental engineering and solutions provider. The company develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.

Watch the full interview here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga All AccessBiolargoPartner ContentPenny StocksExclusivesInterviewGeneral