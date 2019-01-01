QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/433K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
68.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
257.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 12:30PM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
BioLargo Inc invents, develops, and commercializes platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water, and wastewater treatment, industrial odor, and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. The company holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. BioLargo invents or acquires novel technologies and develops them to maturity through its operating subsidiaries. It monetizes through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation, and/or the sale of the IP. The firm's technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets.

Analyst Ratings

BioLargo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioLargo (BLGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioLargo (OTCQB: BLGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioLargo's (BLGO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioLargo.

Q

What is the target price for BioLargo (BLGO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioLargo

Q

Current Stock Price for BioLargo (BLGO)?

A

The stock price for BioLargo (OTCQB: BLGO) is $0.265 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioLargo (BLGO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 28, 1997.

Q

When is BioLargo (OTCQB:BLGO) reporting earnings?

A

BioLargo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioLargo (BLGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioLargo.

Q

What sector and industry does BioLargo (BLGO) operate in?

A

BioLargo is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.