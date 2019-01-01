BioLargo Inc invents, develops, and commercializes platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water, and wastewater treatment, industrial odor, and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. The company holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. BioLargo invents or acquires novel technologies and develops them to maturity through its operating subsidiaries. It monetizes through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation, and/or the sale of the IP. The firm's technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets.