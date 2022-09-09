JUPITER, FL / September 9, 2022 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW, a wellness company focused on hair, skin, and sexual health, announced today the appointment of Dr. Skender Fani to its board of directors effective September 15, 2022. Dr. Fani will replace Dr. Hector Alila, who will be moving to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.
Dr. Fani is the Chairman of Otis Elevator-Austria, Heim GmbH, a substantial real estate company in Vienna, Austria, and Polster GmbH, a leading public relations and sports management company in Germany and Austria. He also serves as Chairman of LOOS Bar GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Dr. Fani is a corporate lawyer in Austria and throughout the E.U. specializing in sports, entertainment, and business law. For the past 40 years, he has represented numerous top sports and entertainment personalities throughout Europe. He has been the personal advisor to presidents and owners of Europe's top soccer teams, including MAGNA-Vienna, FC Barcelona, AS Roma, and Red Bull-Salzburg. He is the past Chairman of Rapid-Vienna, one of Europe's most prestigious and historic soccer clubs.
Dr. Fani has also served on the board of directors of several Nasdaq companies including New Frontier Media, Inc. and Consulier Engineering, Inc. He was one of the founding financiers of Imclone Systems, Inc., a major biotechnology company based in the U.S. He has a home in Jupiter, Florida where he spends a considerable amount of time with his family.
"I am incredibly pleased to join the board of Jupiter Wellness as they advance in new directions that will bring exciting, top-quality health products to the market and expand throughout the U.S. and globally through internal growth and corporate acquisitions," said Dr. Fani. "I am very much looking forward to working with Brian John, the CEO, and the board to enhance shareholder value and help with strategy and global introductions to help the company achieve the growth and success I believe possible."
About Jupiter Wellness
We support health and wellness through the research and development of over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. Our product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products, contract research agreements, and licensing royalties.
For more information, please visit the company's website at www.JupiterWellness.com or follow Jupiter Wellness on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
