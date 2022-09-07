Anaheim, CA, September 7, 2022 -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. LVVV, a company focused on acquiring, managing, leasing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties and operations conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California today announces an agreement with Kushagram Delivery and Green Eagle Delivery to distribute products from its affiliate company Estrella River Farms and its "Estate Grown Weedery™ branded-products through two of the largest, direct to consumer, cannabis delivery services in California.

Kushagram, California's premier cannabis delivery company, is an Orange County, CA service that connects dispensaries with medical marijuana patients and recreational cannabis users. Kushagram delivers edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, vape carts, and a wide range of accessories directly to the consumer. At the Kushagram online marketplace, you can choose from 200+ top-quality, exotic products, place an order, and enjoy free delivery. Through its partnership with Green Eagle Distribution, Kushagram has now expanded its direct-to-consumer delivery area into Los Angeles County. See www.kushagram.com

Green Eagle Delivery is located in Los Angeles in a secured warehouse with a large inventory of products focusing on a wide range of cannabis products such as edibles, vapes, quality flower, and accessories, providing on-demand delivery services directly to consumers. Together with Kushagram, it will serve California, the largest cannabis market in the world, with over 400 delivery drivers for the absolute fastest and most reliable cannabis delivery service in the State. Customers can shop directly from EstrellaRiverFarms.com and automatically get connected to the Kushagram online ordering system; no special coding is required.

Kushagram and Green Eagle will begin distributing "Estrella Weedery" branded products through their services beginning this month, adding to the broad range of its other private label products already offered in the California market.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire Ergogenics, states, "Engaging these two leading delivery service companies to deliver our Estrella Weedery products throughout California; the largest cannabis consumption area in the country, will bolster our market position and advance our plans to become the premier cultivator and supplier of exceptional handcrafted and sun-grown California cannabis in California via our affiliate company Estrella River Farms. The pilot harvest on our Estrella Ranch property has produced an exceptionally high-quality product perfectly suited to be processed into products in high demand for delivery to dispensaries and home delivery services. Our affiliate company, Estrella River Farms, has received nine additional cultivation permits expanding the canopy area on Estrella Ranch to over 130,000 sqft. Based on the experience gathered with the initial one-acre pilot project on the Ranch, we are now expecting the farm to triple output for 2022. Adding the delivery services is expected to increase our market presence and revenue significantly."

The Livewire Estate Grown Weedery™ Project

Estrella Ranch is a historic ranch property in Paso Robles, the center of California wine country. Through its subsidiary Estrella Ranch Partners, the Company has begun transforming this stunning property into the world's first "Estate Grown Weedery," developing it into a facility to cultivate high-end organic sun-grown cannabis products and eventually the ultimate Cannabis destination. Estrella Ranch is considered the gem of the California Central Coast, located near Paso Robles and Santa Barbara, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, and surrounded by hundreds of world-renown wine yards. The Estrella Ranch location is the central hub for all Livewire operations in California. Livewire runs an economically prudent cannabis operation with an advantageous operational structure, sharing resources as needed between its subsidiaries and affiliate companies at its locations at Estrella Ranch in Paso Robles, Humboldt, and Santa Cruz. Livewire continues to expand its operations focused on the cost-effective production of the best quality cannabis in California while generating the smallest possible carbon footprint and using as few of California's energy resources as possible.

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations to establish fully compliant and permitted facilities to produce cannabis-based products and establish relationships for the state-wide distribution of these products in California. This includes developing and licensing high-quality organic cannabinoid-based products and services and creating the high-quality "Estrella Grown Weedery™" brand via its subsidiary/affiliate companies Estrella Ranch Partners, Estrella River Farms, Makana Ola, and CaliCruz Farms. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the Company's future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings, and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.