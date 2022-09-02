As of the close of business on Thursday, 9/1, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Real Estate Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Real Estate sector stands at 2.79%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

NETSTREIT CORP NTST 35.27%

35.27% PENNS REAL EST INV PEI 16.95%

16.95% AGREE REALTY CORP ADC 16.14%

16.14% ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL ARR 13.53%

13.53% GEO GROUP INC GEO 12.75%

12.75% REDFIN CORPORATION RDFN 12.43%

12.43% INVESCO MORTGAGE C IVR 12.32%

12.32% PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL PEB 11.81%

11.81% HANNON ARMSTRONG S HASI 11.70%

11.70% SERITAGE GROWTH SRG 11.46%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE