by Christopher Sappo, Benzinga Contributor
September 2, 2022 11:07 AM | 1 min read
Short Interest Sector Focus: Real Estate Sector

As of the close of business on Thursday, 9/1, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Real Estate Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Real Estate sector stands at 2.79%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

 

  • NETSTREIT CORP        NTST    35.27%
  • PENNS REAL EST INV    PEI    16.95%
  • AGREE REALTY CORP    ADC    16.14%
  • ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL    ARR    13.53%
  • GEO GROUP INC        GEO    12.75%
  • REDFIN CORPORATION    RDFN    12.43%
  • INVESCO MORTGAGE C    IVR    12.32%
  • PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL    PEB    11.81%
  • HANNON ARMSTRONG S    HASI    11.70%
  • SERITAGE GROWTH        SRG    11.46%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator. 

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE  

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: contributorsPenny StocksShort IdeasSmall CapTrading Ideas