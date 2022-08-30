EzFill Announces Geographic Expansion Into West Coast Florida Market

EzFill Embracing the Famous Tampa Tag Line of “Come to Tampa Bay where Treasure Awaits”

MIAMI, FL, AUGUST 30, 2022 – EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) EZFL, a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, today announced the expansion in the West coast of Florida, specifically the Gulf of Mexico region of Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is Florida’s largest open water estuary, extending over 400 square miles and forming coastlines of Hillsborough, Manatee and Pinellas counties. The area includes a population of almost 3.2 million people - over two times the population of Miami. To that end, Tampa Bay represents a premier opportunity for EzFill to maximize growth in all three main verticals: commercial fleet, marine and sales direct to consumers.

“In a very short amount of time, we have been able to secure over 11 brand new fleet customers to our service offering. This includes one of the largest grocers within the country where our service commitment to them includes hundreds of thousands of gallons of fuel per year covered by two fills per day, seven days per week,” says EzFill Chief Commercial Officer, Rick Dery. Another new customer in this market, Pexco, a major produce distributor in the region promotes the service benefits. “This is a first for our fleet and I cannot express how enthusiastic we are at Pexco to utilize it. It’s all about freedom to do our work!” says Victor Hinson, Transportation Manager at Plant City based Pexco.

“After only several weeks, the EzFill portfolio of business in the Tampa Bay area includes servicing over 160 commercial vehicles that will utilize approximately 600,000 gallons of fuel per year … and we’re continuing to grow.” continued Dery.

“Smart, consistent and strategic growth are the paramount guidelines for expansion for the EzFill team.” asserted Michael McConnell, CEO of EzFill Holdings. “Tampa is a perfect example and is proving to be an excellent market for us. Jacksonville is projected to open by end of September. Further growth within Florida … and more importantly, outside the boundaries of the state, are front burner objectives for EzFill in the coming months.”

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants like Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marinas - EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com.

