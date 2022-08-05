Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector

As of the close of business on Thursday, 8/4, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector.
The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.88%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
- DANIMER SCIENTIFIC DNMR 29.38%
- GEVO INC GEVO 27.12%
- AMYRIS INC AMRS 22.20%
- LIVENT CORPORATION LTHM 20.66%
- LIGHTWAVE LOGIC LWLG 19.27%
- GREEN PLAINS INC GPRE 16.98%
- MGP INGREDIENTS MGPI 12.96%
- PIEDMONT LITHIUM I PLL 11.46%
- WD-40 CO WDFC 11.44%
- CLEVELAND CLIFFS CLF 10.80%
Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.
Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE
