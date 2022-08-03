Businesses are always looking for ways to optimize their operations while providing stellar customer service.

These two goals may seem to oppose one another at first glance. After all, if you’re looking to optimize your operations you’re likely interested in ways to get the job done faster and less expensively. At the same time, don’t you need an extensive team of readily available human agents to address all customer concerns?

While it’s certainly impossible to replace the human connection, many businesses are surprised to learn how technology and artificial intelligence (AI) can support human teams in ways that cut costs and improve efficiency while maintaining the same or greater level of customer service.

AI chatbots are one way to help businesses optimize internally without sacrificing too many quality customer interactions. These software applications conduct online chat conversations via text or text-to-speech with customers. They can replace or supplement human agents through automation.

Leading customer support software providers include Zendesk Inc. ZEN, Twilio Inc. TWLO and Infobird Co. Ltd. IFBD. Infobird as an example has recently made headlines for helping companies optimize each stage of their customer journey, from customer reception to post-sales relationship management.

According to Infobird, in terms of efficiency, 100 AI chatbots manage up to 2,500 outbound calls in one hour, whereas a single human agent can only manage 15 to 20 calls per hour.

Consider companies that want to conduct a customer satisfaction survey or present a gift to a customer. Human labor can be incredibly expensive to scale if you have thousands of people to contact. But with AI chatbots, there’s no need to hire loads of additional labor. Chatbots can work for a couple of days until your human team is ready to step in and take the interactions to the next level.

As important as human contact is, it’s not always necessary at the first stage of interaction. What sometimes matters most in the initial contact is personalization, which AI chatbots are particularly equipped to deliver.

Plus, AI chatbots don’t necessarily replace human teams. Instead, they work to support human collaboration. Chatbots can automatically transfer customer calls to human agents under preset scenarios. This way, teams are able to save time and focus on the most complex scenarios.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

