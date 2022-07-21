Short Interest Sector Focus: Communication Services Sector

As of the close of business on Wednesday, 7/20, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Communication Services Sector.
The average short interest for stocks within the Communication Services sector stands at 3.31%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.
Overview: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights.
ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.