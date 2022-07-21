Short Interest Sector Focus: Communication Services Sector

As of the close of business on Wednesday, 7/20, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Communication Services Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Communication Services sector stands at 3.31%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

GROUPON INC GRPN 48.66%

FUBOTV INC FUBO 41.40%

MARCUS CORP MCS 31.64%

AMC ENTMT HLDGS IN AMC 29.21%

CINEMARK HLDGS INC CNK 21.50%

SCIPLAY CORP SCPL 15.90%

REMARK HLDGS INC MARK 15.17%

SKILLZ INC SKLZ 14.50%

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES LUMN 13.57%

BILIBILI INC BILI 12.65%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Overview: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights.

ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE