Short Interest Sector Focus: Communication Services Sector

by Christopher Sappo, Benzinga Contributor
July 21, 2022 11:20 AM | 1 min read

As of the close of business on Wednesday, 7/20, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Communication Services Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Communication Services sector stands at 3.31%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

 

  • GROUPON INC        GRPN    48.66%
  • FUBOTV INC        FUBO    41.40%
  • MARCUS CORP        MCS    31.64%
  • AMC ENTMT HLDGS IN    AMC    29.21%
  • CINEMARK HLDGS INC    CNK    21.50%
  • SCIPLAY CORP        SCPL    15.90%
  • REMARK HLDGS INC    MARK    15.17%
  • SKILLZ INC        SKLZ    14.50%
  • LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES    LUMN    13.57%
  • BILIBILI INC        BILI    12.65%

    • Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator. 

    Overview: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. 

    ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE

    © 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Posted In: contributorsPenny StocksShort IdeasSmall CapTrading Ideas