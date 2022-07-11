ñol

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Is Soaring On This Amazon Update

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 11, 2022 9:09 AM | 1 min read

ToughBuilt Industries Inc TBLT shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced its second-quarter sales through Amazon.com Inc AMZN totaled $3.56 million, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year.

ToughBuilt also said sales through the first half of the year increased by 24% year-over-year to approximately $7.01 million. 

"The Company's growth remains significant despite unfavorable market conditions. Our sales through Amazon continue to be a driving force for ToughBuilt's overall revenue growth," said Michael Panosian, CEO of ToughBuilt.

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with a focus on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries.

TBLT Price Action: ToughBuilt shares were up 37.6% at $2.78 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Chris Reading from Pixabay.

Posted In: Michael Panosianwhy it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas