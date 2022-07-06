Splash Beverage Group Gains New Distribution with Convenience Store Chain Brewer Oil Company for TapouT Distribution Across New Mexico

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 6, 2021 -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it will now be selling all four SKUs of TapouT Performance Drinks into Convenience Store Chain, Brewer Oil Company in New Mexico.

Brewer Oil Company, headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico was founded in 1958 with an initial service station in Artesia. Brewer Oil continues to serve wholesale and retail customers with not only automotive services, but with retail convenience stores throughout New Mexico from Albuquerque to Espanola, Las Cruces to Capital, and Roswell to Loving.

“Our product availability continues to grow with this latest retail expansion news,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO. “Our growth strategy has always involved targeting the large, national distributors, regional grocers, and retail outlets. This is very much aligned with that strategy. It’s also more evidence of the strength of our new distribution relationship with Kalil Bottling Company who has done an amazing job in Arizona and who ultimately made this retail authorization happen. Brewer Oil has a top convenience store chain in New Mexico with strong reputation for fresh and ready to eat food with a broad beverage selection.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

