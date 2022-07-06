It's A Different Kind Of Space

With all but 1% of drinkable water stuck in icebergs and ice masses, companies are looking up and wringing the precious resource out of the atmosphere.

The World Economic Forum declared the need for clean water as the No. 5 global risk to society, with 1 in 10 people lacking access to clean water. And with only 2.5% of all water on the planet drinkable, the race might be on to find alternative sources.

With the backing of Microsoft Corp. MSFT founder Bill Gates and investment management company BlackRock Inc. BLK, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Source Global promotes that its hydro panels create water out of thin air and pack it into a form that’s about 10,000 times more concentrated than in the atmosphere. The company says its hydropanels are a sustainable water technology using the sun's power to extract an endless volume of clean, reliable drinking water from the air.

Another company pulling water from the heavens is New York City-based Healixa Inc. EMOR, which says its atmospheric water technology (AWH) is a clean water technology that harvests potable water almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy using solar power. While not reliant on relative humidity, it can be operated sustainably anywhere to provide several hundreds of liters of potable water a day with the company’s Global AquaDuct™ unit.

Healixa CEO Ian Parker told Benzinga he commends Source Global’s efforts and says it will take a lot of solutions to solve the world’s water crisis. But he also believes his technology has more utility and versatility.

“What we’re doing is different. Based on our research, the hybrid panels being put out by Source Global produce up to six liters of water each per day. Each of their panels costs $6,500. To match our daily production of 200 liters per day Source Global would need 66 of their panels and an operational area of approximately 2,100 square feet, costing $230,000 for purchase and installation,” Parker said. “Our unit produces about 200 liters a day in a single square meter of space, is lighter, smaller and more mobile and only costs about $15,000.” he continued.

Healixa has been quiet about its AWH system until recently and says it is already finding eager buyers for the technology.

The company has reported that it has secured indications of interest for its Global AquaDuct units from WaterisLife for various existing South American and Caribbean projects in progress. Early indications are for orders of 1,500 units of its Global AquaDuct™, representing sales of $22.5 million. This in addition to the $15 million in order indications for sales taken earlier this year for projects specific to other parts of South America that Healixa indicates will eventually produce more than 113 million liters of water per year.

Parker indicated that the interest in Healixa’s Global Aquaduct is not only generated by the unique “game-changing” technology deployed but also by the company’s mission to provide solutions helping communities become more sustainable.

“Atmospheric water generation has been around for quite some time, but those deploying that technology cannot overcome its need for a tremendous amount of electrical power as well as a limited range of relative humidity. That makes it very expensive to operate, almost prohibitive” he said. “But Healixa’s technology reduces the power needs of its Global Aquaduct way down to 5 to 6 kilowatts a day (not per hour) to fully run the unit. It can therefore be run without a grid to plug into with technology that does not depend on relative humidity. As we’ve been told many times, it’s a true 'game changer'!!”

Photo by eberhard grossgasteiger on Pexels

