ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Ginkgo Bioworks Shares Are Rising After Announcement With Partner Cronos Group

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 11:07 AM | 1 min read

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA shares are trading higher by 7.63% to $2.68 after the company, and Cronos Group Inc CRON, announced the achievement of the third target productivity milestone in their partnership to produce eight cultured cannabinoids.

Using Ginkgo's platform for organism design and development, Cronos says the company has successfully achieved the productivity target for tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), a cannabinoid hypothesized to reduce the appetite-enhancing property of THC.

Cronos added that, launched in 2018 with the goal of accessing rare molecules in the cannabis plant to create innovative and differentiated products that would otherwise be cost-prohibitive, the partnership between Cronos and Ginkgo aims to produce cultured cannabinoids at an industrial scale.

See Also: So Does Tesla Or Lucid Make The Cooler-Looking Electric Vehicle? Over 60% Say...

Ginkgo Bioworks is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easy to program computers.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week high of $15.86 and a 52-week low of $2.09.

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CannabisPenny StocksSmall CapMarketsMoversTrading Ideas