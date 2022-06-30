Top AI Tools for Improving Customer Engagement

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how businesses relate to customers. Companies are using AI to better their understanding of customers and their target market. AI helps deliver unprecedented amounts of knowledge businesses can use to identify pain points and meet customer expectations.

By making customer processes more efficient and personalized, AI helps firms improve user satisfaction, customer acquisition, and customer retention. One study by Aberdeen and IBM found that 33% of users were more likely to show enhanced satisfaction because of the personalized experiences offered by AI.

Companies that invest in AI solutions and automation have been shown to experience revenue and sales growth, while simultaneously saving on operational expenses. Here are some of the specific ways companies are using AI to further customer engagement, improve retention rates, satisfy customers, and ultimately fuel growth.

Chatbots

Chatbots are one of the most important and cost-effective ways companies can improve customer satisfaction and reduce costs. In 2019, technology research and consulting company Gartner predicted that 15% of global customer interactions would be handled by AI, with chatbots as a leading solution.

AI-driven chatbots are available 24/7, respond fast and feature enhanced personalization. They also have the added benefit of automation, meaning little human effort is required to maintain them. Most importantly, many consumers like chatbots — 68% say they’re fans because of the quick answers chatbots provide and their round-the-clock availability.

Smart Data

AI tools work to collect customer data from a variety of different channels and organize them in such a way that improves understanding. For instance, AI models can make recommendations and improve decision-making through real-time data.

AI also helps facilitate the flow of customer data across various channels. This helps improve the customer experience by keeping information consistent across multiple channels.

Through smart data and machine learning tools, AI can help teams better understand their customer concerns and direct them to appropriate assistance outlets and recommended solutions. AI can also be used to make predictions on numerous factors, ranging from product demand to customer support demand.

Automated Marketing

The data collected from AI can be put together to create personalized marketing campaigns for potential leads. Most significantly, AI and automation tools can be used to scale marketing efforts across multiple channels, which allows for enhanced optimization.

For example, AI can be used to enhance automated telemarketing efforts, deliver media across social media, send mass emails, identify promising leads, transfer lead information to human teams and so much more.

By optimizing data and personalization, AI can even help facilitate sales by suggesting related products and services directly to customers

Improve Employee Performance

AI-monitoring tools can be used to analyze employee performance and recommend improvements. This can help identify weak points, compliancy, tone of voice when dealing with customers, and more. AI systems work to compile this information and help businesses understand key ways to enhance employee performance.

AI-driven enhanced employee performance can boost accuracy rates and compliance rates while minimizing customer complaints and labor costs.

AI Solutions for Customer Engagement

Modern-day software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies focused on AI solutions for customer engagement SaaS solutions offer automated and omnichannel customer service applications — think AI-driven chatbots, telemarketing, and more.

However, one company stands out from other firms in this space by going beyond these basic capabilities. Meet Infobird IFBD, a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions.

Hailed as the Chinese-based counterpart to Zendesk ZEN and Salesforce CRM, Infobird offers tools and solutions to help companies manage every stage of the customer journey — from brand awareness to post-sales relationship management.

Infobird’s top features include AI-driven telemarketing, AI-driven customer service analytics, omnichannel support, smart chatbots, and more. Infobird also incorporates AI-driven sales force management, intelligent training resources, and quality inspection tools to help companies optimize internal operations.

Learn more about Infobird or view the company’s stock updates and financial information here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash