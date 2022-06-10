ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

89bio Pulls Back With Market — But Could The Stock Soar 250%?

by Melanie Schaffer, Benzinga Editor
June 10, 2022 3:46 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • 89bio formed a triple top pattern on the daily chart
  • The pullback was needed, however, because 89bio’s relative strength index (RSI) reached the 70% level on June 3 and Wednesday

89bio, Inc ETNB was plunging almost 10% lower on Friday in sympathy with the general market, which saw the S&P 500 plummeting over 2%.

In May, a number of analysts weighed in on 89bio following the biopharmaceutical company printing its first-quarter earnings on May 11. All four analysts are bullish on the stock.

Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on 89bio and lowered the price target from $54 to $19. Oppenheimer maintained its Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $49 to $40. RBC Capital maintained its Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $35 to $32 and Raymond James upgraded 89bio from Outperform to Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $33 to $12.

Even the lowest price target suggests 89bio could soar 250% from the current share price.

89bio fell to a 52-week low of $2 on May 3, where the stock reversed course into an uptrend. 89bio negated that trend on Friday when it printed a lower low under Tuesday’s low-of-day at the $3.51 mark.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The 89bio Chart: From a technical standpoint, 89bio was declining on Friday because the stock tried and failed to break up over the $4 level on three separate occasions this week. The inability to bust up through the level caused the stock to print a triple top pattern, which is bearish and often followed by a decline in a security’s price.

The pullback was needed, as 89bio’s relative strength index (RSI) reached the 70% level on June 3 and Wednesday. When a stock’s RSI reaches or soars above that level it becomes overbought, which can be a sell signal for technical traders looking to book profits.

  • Friday’s decline was on lower-than-average volume, which indicates the lower prices are due to consolidation rather than fear selling. As of press time, about 186,000 89bio shares had exchanged hands compared to the 10-day average of 458,870.
  • Bulls want to see the stock trade sideways on continued lower-than-average volume to gain strength and then for big bullish volume to come in and drive 89bio up above the $4 mark. Bears want to see big bearish volume come in and break the stock down below $3, which will cause 89bio to lose support at the 50-day simple moving average.
  • 89bio has resistance above at $4 and $4.49 and support below at $3.34 and $2.60.

See Also: How to Read Candlestick Charts for Beginners

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechPenny StocksMoversTrading IdeasGeneral