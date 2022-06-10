Catching Dunks And Criminals – An Introduction To Video Technology Specialist Vislink

Vislink Technologies Inc. VISL is a live video communications technology company serving the media and surveillance industries.

Vislink says it specializes in the collection, delivery and management of high-quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. If you’ve ever looked at the NFL Draft, the NHL All-Star game, or the Grammy Awards, you’ve probably witnessed Vislink’s technology in action.

Vislink’s technology and expertise have made it to some of the world’s top news gathering and broadcasting organizations, including Caledonian Trust PLC’s CNN CNN Network and Fox Corp.’s FOXA Fox News.

Vislink reports that its latest innovations in artificial intelligence (AI)-boosted and bonded cellular and 5G video technologies put audiences at the heart of the action while solving business challenges across a number of markets.

Bites By Numbers

According to its latest earnings report, Vislink reported $7.2 million in revenue for its first quarter of 2022, a 75% increase over the same quarter last year.

Vislink delivered its technology solutions to critical worldwide events like the Winter Olympics, the NFL Super Bowl, and the NBA All-Star Game.

Completed the launch of two new products — the AI-powered Stellar Cam and the AeroLink transmitter — and enhanced the integration between their key products.

Vislink tells Benzinga that it’s seeing exciting potential growth opportunities in event production and military-government surveillance for its products.

Commenting on the latter, a Vislink correspondent said, “We are combining our AI innovations with our ability to meet all air-marine-ground mil-gov video requirements in order to expand the use cases we support in these verticals. This is allowing us to craft solutions that power cutting-edge surveillance and observation capabilities that are in demand from local, national, and international law enforcement and military.”

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Feature Photo by Kal Visuals on Unsplash