This Company's Mass Notification Systems Could Be The Industry's Only Unified Hardware And SaaS Solution For Critical Communications

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Behind the scenes during disasters, state and local officials, including first responders, activate emergency protocols and broadcast emergency alerts, evacuation notices, and other information to help keep people safe.

In an ever-changing world where disasters often seem more frequent, effective and timely critical communications are increasingly needed to save lives..

The quest to provide tools for critical communications has seen companies like Everbridge Inc. EVBG and Cadre Holdings Inc. CDRE spring up in the space. Only a relatively small number of companies have taken a lead role in revolutionizing the technologies deployed during emergencies.

One such company is Genasys Inc. GNSS. For more than 27 years, the San Diego-based company has been a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe before, during, and after critical events by broadcasting life-safety alerts, warnings, notifications, instructions, and directions.

Serving multiple industries, the company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven emergency evacuation resources, Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), and Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD).

After inventing LRAD in 2003 and becoming the global leader in long-range voice broadcast systems, Genasys expanded into emergency warning and mass notification by innovating its Integrated Mass Notification System. IMNS includes outdoor loudspeakers that feature industry-leading audible voice broadcast clarity and area coverage, as well as satellite connectivity, battery backup, and solar power.

When sirens sound, many people wonder: Is it an emergency warning or a test? Most sirens cannot deliver intelligible voice messages containing the nature, timing and severity of an emergency and the actions necessary to save lives. By combining multiple sensor inputs and outdoor voice loudspeakers that are not reliant on local telecom or power, IMNS continues to operate when infrastructure is damaged or goes down.

The Unified Genasys Solution

Through acquisition and innovation, Genasys added GEM, Zonehaven and NEWS software to its unique emergency warning platform to provide what Genasys states is the only unified multichannel software and hardware solution with highly intelligible voice/siren systems and emergency evacuation resources. Genasys looks to fill the critical gap in the community and large-area warning systems by delivering geo-targeted life-safety alerts via cell phones, laptops, desktops, social media, email, FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), WEA, CAP, TV, AM/FM radio, digital signage, outdoor loudspeakers, and more with its cloud-based system.

Recent examples of how Genasys’ unified solution is being received are the recent $1.97 million public safety mass notification and emergency warning systems award from the City of Berkeley, California, and GEM and Zonehaven contracts in 7 U.S. states.

Last year, Alameda County, where Berkeley is located, entered into a multi-year software services and evacuation management contract with Genasys’ Zonehaven.

“Berkeley and other communities are enhancing safety for residents and visitors by implementing fully integrated software and hardware emergency alerting and evacuation solutions,” Genasys CEO Richard Danforth said. “The award from the city includes several IMNS installations that will be activated and controlled as a network, or individually, with GEM software.”

GEM and Zonehaven contracts in California, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky Missouri, Oregon and Texas were also recently announced by Genasys.

“GEM empowers emergency managers to initiate and track alerts, and quickly respond to alert replies from hundreds, thousands, or even millions of people during disasters and other crises,” Mr. Danforth continued. “Zonehaven reduces evacuation time from hours to minutes by incorporating hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disasters and the subsequent impact on evacuation zones, traffic patterns, and public safety. Zonehaven evacuation resources have been utilized to support communications and evacuations across multiple jurisdictions during major wildfires, active shooter incidents, and debris flow hazards.”

Genasys’ unified critical communications platform could be the solution that towns, cities, counties, states, and countries need to help keep people safe before, during, and after public safety threats.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash