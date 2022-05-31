For BioLargo, Cleantech Isn't Just A Tagline

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

In an increasingly environmentally conscious world, throwing around the identifier “cleantech” is an easy way for companies to market their intentions.

Clean technology companies devise ways to improve the sustainability of human life by focusing on areas like clean energy, clean air, water treatment, transportation, recycling, waste reduction and energy efficiency. More generically, the term cleantech can be applied to companies that use technologies or services that don’t pollute much compared to others.

So, there is a divide among cleantech-labeled companies: those that claim their practices are good for the environment and use the moniker as a brand and those that exist to solve environmental issues proactively.

Many of the companies in the latter category getting the most media attention tend to focus on technologies that use or generate alternative energy. Examples like First Solar FSLR manufacture cutting-edge solar panels that help drive governments toward their emission reduction targets. Transportation innovators like Tesla TSLA are subject to daily buzz because of their obvious potential impact on the lives of ordinary people.

Equally important to a better, greener future are cleantech companies creating technologies that reduce or remediate pollution from our water, air, and soil. New technologies in carbon capture, air pollution remediation, energy-efficient water treatment, and removal of emerging man-made contaminants are cropping up to safeguard the environment for future generations.

One emerging player in the cleantech space is BioLargo Inc. BLGO out of Westminster, California. The company invented a suite of platform technologies aimed at addressing important and under-served environmental issues like the global per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination crisis, energy-efficient advanced water and wastewater treatment, and eco-friendly odor and air quality control. BioLargo is heavy on engineering and science, relying on its large roster of professional engineers and researchers to invent novel outside-the-box technologies that tackle specific market needs in the most sustainable way possible. Development and piloting of their technologies has been supported by over 90 government grants and a number of academic collaborations.

The company says one big differentiator is its wide array of issued patents that feed a broad pipeline of new cleantech products. Another is that, unlike many cleantech innovators, they have full-service environmental engineering capabilities, tackling projects for clients like the US Air Force and large national manufacturers in a variety of industries. Their engineering chops also help them scale-up and execute pilots and trials for their own patented technologies, whereas most innovators need to rely on outsiders for this part of the development cycle.

BioLargo says the main drivers for its future revenue growth are the impending launch of its PFAS treatment technology the Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC), a partnership to manufacture wastewater treatment equipment with the largest privately held water treatment company in North America Garratt-Callahan, and the successful launch of a new, eco-friendly pet odor control product called “POOPH” based on its IP by partners in the consumer products space.

The company recently shifted from focusing mostly on R&D for its core technologies to focusing on executing commercial projects. Consequently, its revenue numbers are climbing. In the first quarter of 2022 its revenues increased by 69% compared to the same quarter in 2021, to $965,000. The company’s biggest growers were its engineering division, which came just shy of profitability, a 177% increase compared to last year’s quarter, and its odor and VOC control division which did achieve its first-ever profit with an 87% revenue increase compared to Q1 2021.

According to management, the company expects accelerated revenue growth due to the upcoming long-awaited commercial launch of its PFAS treatment technology and the execution of new and existing channel partnerships to extend the reach of its technologies.

BioLargo CEO Dennis Calvert said, “We use key channel partnerships to realize the full potential of our innovative cleantech technologies and maximize their reach. We’re just scratching the surface of the potential of these technologies.”

Learn more about BioLargo Inc. through this video overview of the company or by visiting its website at www.biolargo.com.

