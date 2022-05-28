ZeU Arranges for up to $900,000 Shares for Debts Offering

Montreal, May 23 – TheNewswire - 2022 – ZeU Technologies, Inc. ZEU ZEUCF is pleased to announce that it intends to improve its balance sheet further this year by offering shares to its creditors for up to a maximum of 3,000,000 shares at a price of $0.30 per Share.

The maximum proceeds of the shares for debt offering is $900,000.

The Company believes that these improvements to its balance sheet will facilitate other financial transactions, including but not limited to the plan of arrangement currently being prepared for one of its subsidiaries.

Some of the Company's projects require undergoing a licensing process that should be made easier by these combined transactions.

Management expects to release a comprehensive update of its operations in the coming weeks.

____________________________________________________________________________________ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Frank Dumas"

Frank Dumas

President & CEO

About ZeU

ZeU is a forward-thinking Canadian technology company that has developed a state-of-the-art DLT protocol, providing the foundation for the next generation of encrypted and distributed networks. Thanks to its high level of sophistication, ZeU's technology maximizes transparency, security and scalability as well as big data management. ZeU's strategy is to monetize DLT transactions in diverse sectors such as payment, gaming, data, and healthcare.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.