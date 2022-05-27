Indoor Air Quality For Schools Gets Big Government Money As Wildfires Send Up Smoke — This Company Reports Mobilizing To Help

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Federal Funding is now available for schools in what some are calling a once-in-a-generation opportunity for health-based improvements to school buildings related to indoor air quality.

The White House has recently highlighted $350B in available funding signifying the importance of ventilation and filtration to create indoor healthy air environments for commercial and public buildings.

One company that says it is pushing to help schools utilize that funding and improve air quality is BOX Pure Air, a subsidiary of SinglePoint, Inc. SING.

According to the California EPA, portable HEPA air purifiers should be used in classrooms any time the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 100. BOX Pure Air states that its HEPA filters are 99.99% effective in removing the most penetrating particle size of 0.3 microns – meaning they can clean the air of any size dust particle blown in from a wildfire.

No Smoking Zone

The question may now be if schools in western Texas and New Mexico, which are currently impacted by active wildfires and are experiencing increased unhealthy indoor air due to wildfire smoke, could be the next states to jump on the federal funds available to them.

BOX Pure Air reports that it is “actively meeting with school boards across multiple states including Texas and New Mexico who have been heavily impacted by recent wildfires”.

The company says it is also continuing to consult with private schools throughout California to access available funding through the EANS II funding recently made available — “Schools can utilize federal money, including the $121 Billion allocated through the federal COVID relief funds to improve indoor air for students and staff dealing with the effects of smoke during wildfire season, as well as protect from airborne pathogens such as SARS Covid-2.”

In a recent press release, Ryan Cowell, CEO of BOX Pure Air said, that

"every environmental and clean building organization agrees that one of the highest priorities in combating poor and unhealthy indoor air quality caused by wildfire smoke is the combination of increasing airflow and increasing the level of filtration. People often look to solve indoor air quality issues by opening windows or doors, but in areas affected by wildfires, letting in outside air only makes things worse. This is a problem that must be treated from the inside out and portable air purification is the best and most efficient way of doing so."

In fact, on May 24, BOX Pure Air announced (hyperlink PR) that the company received its first orders as an approved supplier for a multi-million dollar contract to a number of California non-public schools.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash