QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Farmmi Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 11:18 AM | 1 min read

Farmmi Inc FAMI shares are trading lower by 4.11% at around $0.08. Farmmi Monday received determination from Nasdaq to delist the company's securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market because the company's securities have had a closing bid price below $0.10 for ten consecutive trading days.

Farmmi also currently fails to satisfy the requirement that the closing bid price of its securities remain at $1.00 or higher as required by Nasdaq.

Farmmi plans to appeal Nasdaq's determination to a hearings panel and expects the recently approved consolidation of its ordinary shares will take effect on May 31, 2022.

See Also: Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rising Today

Farmmi acts as a supplier of agricultural products.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Farmmi has a 52-week high of $0.66 and a 52-week low of $0.07.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas