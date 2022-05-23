What's Going On With Farmmi Shares Today?

Farmmi Inc FAMI shares are trading lower by 4.11% at around $0.08. Farmmi Monday received determination from Nasdaq to delist the company's securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market because the company's securities have had a closing bid price below $0.10 for ten consecutive trading days.
Farmmi also currently fails to satisfy the requirement that the closing bid price of its securities remain at $1.00 or higher as required by Nasdaq.
Farmmi plans to appeal Nasdaq's determination to a hearings panel and expects the recently approved consolidation of its ordinary shares will take effect on May 31, 2022.
Farmmi acts as a supplier of agricultural products.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Farmmi has a 52-week high of $0.66 and a 52-week low of $0.07.
