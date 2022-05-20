10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Friday

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify contracts that are attracting large volumes during Friday's trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Tesla Inc TSLA

Apple Inc AAPL

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD

Mullen Automotive Inc MULN