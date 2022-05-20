QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Friday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 20, 2022 2:13 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify contracts that are attracting large volumes during Friday's trading session.
  • The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies.

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify contracts that are attracting large volumes during Friday's trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

  • Tesla Inc TSLA
  • Apple Inc AAPL
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD
  • Mullen Automotive Inc MULN
Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
TSLA 640.67 Put 650.00 0 13.05 13.60 36,702
AAPL 134.18 Put 135.00 0 1.20 1.22 35,810
AAPL 134.18 Put 137.00 0 2.91 2.99 29,679
AAPL 134.18 Put 138.00 0 3.50 3.65 29,100
AAPL 134.18 Put 135.00 7 3.70 3.75 26,443
AAPL 134.18 Call 140.00 7 1.22 1.23 25,801
AAPL 134.18 Put 136.00 0 1.82 1.88 25,224
TSLA 640.67 Call 700.00 0 0.09 0.11 22,537
AMD 89.92 Put 95.00 0 5.20 5.30 21,893
MULN 0.99 Call 2.50 154 0.15 0.20 21,239

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AJ ListsPenny StocksOptionsSmall CapMarketsTrading IdeasGeneral