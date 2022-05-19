6 Stocks Halted In Thursday's Session: Here's Why

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Here are the stocks halted on a circuit breaker today, and the news that possibly impacted those stocks, according to Benzinga Pro.

Artisan Acquisition Corp PRE: At 9:41 a.m., biotechnology firm Prenetics halted for downside volatility as the stock lost more than a third of its value shortly after the company’s Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.

Bright Green Ord Shs BGXX: Bright Green shares surged more than 91% on Wednesday, but gave most of it back on Thursday as the stock was halted several times for downside volatility and ultimately shed 67% of its value over the course of the trading session.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc DPSI: DecisionPoint was halted for downside volatility two times during Thursday's session as investors took profits from Wednesday’s trading period when the stock value nearly doubled, making 88% gains.

Visionary Education Tchngy Hldng Grp Inc VEDU: Visionary shares were halted for downside volatility twice during Thursday’s session amid the company’s first week of trading on the Nasdaq. Visionary shares have ultimately fallen 87.92% from their IPO price.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd CLEU: Stock halted twice for downside volatility, beginning to fall from the May 17 highs of $2.96.

Neurometrix Inc NURO: Stock halted for upside volatility at the close of Thursday’s trading session after the company announced FDA authorization to market the Quell neuromodulation device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity.