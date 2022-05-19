Expion360 Appoints Greg Aydelott As Chief Accounting Officer

REDMOND, Ore., May 19, 2022 – Expion360, Inc. XPON, which is focused on the design, assembly, manufacturing and sales of lithium-ion phosphate batteries and supporting accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, has promoted Greg Aydelott to chief accounting officer. In this new position, he will oversee the company’s day-to-day accounting operations, together with the CFO, and support financial reporting.

Aydelott has served as the company’s controller since February and brings to the CAO position more than two decades of experience in financial management and operations, including experience in the areas of accounting, budgeting, business development and strategic planning, M&A, regulatory compliance, facility construction, and customer relations. He has helped many companies, large and small, grow both organically and acquisitively within the insurance, senior living, state government and non-profit healthcare industries.

“Greg’s experience at fast-paced growth companies brings to us valuable skills and perspectives on financial management and team development," stated John Yozamp, CEO of Expion360. “We expect Greg to play an essential role as we continue to ramp our R&D, manufacturing, sales and marketing on a nationwide scale, as well as pursue new opportunities to accelerate our growth.”

Aydelott commented: “I’m excited to take on these new responsibilities at such a pivotal stage in the company’s growth and development as a market leader in lithium-ion battery power solutions for RV and marine products. I’m looking forward to supporting the company’s anticipated continued growth in sales through its expanding customer base and distribution channels.”

Aydelott previously served as senior financial analyst for a network of hospitals, clinics and health services with system-wide annual revenues of $1.5 billion. His responsibilities included the budgeting and analysis for the flagship division which accounted for $750 million in annual revenues along with a $3 million capital contingency budget.

He earlier served as director of business operations at a senior care provider with annual revenues of over $20 million, overseeing accounting, budgeting and expense management of six assisted living and memory care communities. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University Oregon.

About Expion360

Expion360 is focused on the design, assembly, manufacturing and sales of lithium-ion phosphate batteries and supporting accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with planned expansion into residential and industrial applications. The company sources, assembles and white-labels components and finished products. Its 360 (12V/360Ah) is 3.5x the capacity of an average RV battery and is unique in form factor. Founded in 2016 by the company’s CEO, John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and engineers its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. To learn more about the company, visit, expion360.com.

