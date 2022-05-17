Draganfly To Attend 2022 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference

Los Angeles, CA. May 17, 2022 – Draganfly Inc. DPRO DPRO 3U (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the Company is attending the 2022 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (“SOFIC”). The event is taking place at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida from May 16-19, 2022.

SOFIC serves as the premier conference for the special operations forces (“SOF”) community to develop, nurture and exercise its growing network between industry, government, academia and international partners. By leveraging the depth, breadth and diversity of this network, the community can boost its velocity, multiply its productivity and diversify its capabilities to meet the changing demands of SOF operators.

This year, thousands of attendees will be able to check out cutting-edge SOF equipment and technology from hundreds of exhibitors, listen to top speakers from the U.S. Special Operations Command (“USSOCOM”) and participate in discussions with various acquisition experts across USSOCOM.

During the event, Draganfly will highlight how its Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drone platforms can offer a full package solution to the SOF community. The Company will connect with program managers to discuss the equipment and capabilities of both platforms.

According to Forbes, USSOCOM is already using a variety of tactical drones for intelligence gathering. National Defense Magazine highlighted that the U.S. Defense Department received around $7.5 billion USD in 2021 for a variety of unmanned systems, robotic platforms and related technologies.

“Draganfly is thrilled to be attending SOFIC this year,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “During critical missions, our Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drone platforms can provide crews with crucial visual oversight and help them ensure the timely delivery of medical supplies and equipment to dangerous or hard-to-reach areas.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. DPRODPRO3U) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

