Quizam Announces $201,000 Private Placement

by The Newswire
May 17, 2022 7:32 AM | 2 min read
Quizam Media Corporation

CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

Telephone: (604) 683-0020

Email: ir@quizammedia.com

www.quizammedia.com

Facsimile: (604) 683-0045

 
   

Quizam Announces $201,000 Financing @ $0.06 with 24 months ½ warrant at $0.20

May 12th, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CNSX:QQ.CN) QQQFF is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a non-brokered private placement of 3,350,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a 1/2 share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 for 24 months. Insider CEO Russ Rossi will be subscribing to 755,000 units.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis  

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

