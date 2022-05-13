Cyber Attacks Keep Coming — But An Upstart Internet Privacy and Secure Communications Company Says It Depends On Swiss Security and Privacy For Added Customer Protection

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Cyber terrorists often now target critical infrastructure like power grids and water supplies in addition to locking down banks and businesses both large and small while, in many cases, demanding ransoms. And the more people and businesses go online without paying attention to critical protections, the more targets may become available.

According to Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. MMC-owned management consulting firm Oliver Wyman, 30 billion connected devices will be in use by 2030, creating new and expanded vulnerabilities. Because companies are so data-dependent, interference in their workflow can affect everything from their financial competitiveness to their reputations.

One solution provider to these attacks is privacy and security firm Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SWIS, a Switzerland- and Canada-based company. The company is a publicly-traded provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management.

Sekur reports that it offers a communications suite using proprietary military-grade encryption and Swiss privacy laws with no Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data (CLOUD) Act compliance or the use of third-party big tech platforms, using only its proprietary technology platform. The suite includes encrypted e-mails and messaging solutions, safe and private voice and video communications, secure cloud-based storage, document management, and password management tools. The company also sells its products directly through its Sekur and SekurSuite websites, through its approved distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide.

Sekur says that one of the hallmarks of its SekurSuite is an encrypted email- and password-management offering giving what the company believes is the ultimate security and privacy available without leaving a trace. Its SekurMessenger offers instant messaging without data and phone number storage or address book mining.

Another differentiator for Sekur is its use of International Standards Organization (ISO)-certified, Swiss bank-approved state-of-the-art data centers serving some of the largest banks and organizations in the world. An enterprise-class firewall reportedly protects the Sekur network from outside intrusions.

The company says it is developing new channels to get the word out on its security offering through strategic media partnerships with, among others, FMW Media Works Corp., Apollo Global Management Inc.’s APO Yahoo Finance, Fox Corp.’s FOX Fox Business, Newsmax and the Epoch Times.

The company’s Sekur segment is part of the “New to the Street” (NTTS) program running on Newsmax TV, Fox Business TV and Bloomberg TV every week. According to Nielsen Holdings Inc. NLSN numbers, the program increased its viewership on Newsmax TV to 62,000 since its launch in July 2021. In addition, parent company Sekur Private Data also appears weekly in NTTS interviews from Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ headquarters, with financial journalist and anchor Jane King.

For more information on Sekur Private Data, visit www.sekurprivatedata.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash