MITC: INITIATION: Innovative food tech company creating environmentally friendly alternative meat solutions from cultivated meat cells. The potential addressable market is expected to be sizable.

By Thomas Kerr, CFA

NASDAQ:MITC

MeaTech 3D MITC is a pre-revenue, developmental stage food tech company that aims to revolutionize the meat product industry by providing a cell-based alternative to industrialized animal farming that reduces carbon footprint, minimizes water and land usage, and prevents the slaughter of animals. The company began its operations in the cultured meat space in 2019 and is based in Israel and Belgium and recently announced expansion into the US.

The company is developing cultivated meat technologies which include cultured growth of cells to produce biomass and differentiated fat and muscle cells for various food applications. For example, these cells could be added to existing plant-based alternative protein products as well as forming the basis of unstructured meat products, such as ground beef and or chicken nugget-style poultry products in order to improve taste and texture relative to current plant-based alternatives.

Further development efforts include the creation of structured products (such as steak) by utilizing a novel, proprietary three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

The cultured meat production processes that are being developed are intended to offer customers an alternative to industrial slaughter, have the potential to improve the quality of the environment, shorten global food supply chains, and reduce the likelihood of health hazards such as zoonotic diseases transferred from animals to humans (including viruses, such as virulent avian influenza and COVID-19, and drug-resistant bacterial pathogens, such as some strains of salmonella).

In February 2021, MeaTech announced had completed the acquisition of Peace of Meat, a Belgian company that has made advancements in developing cultured avian meat directly from using cells extracted from eggs. This acquisition provided the company with another important avenue of cultured meat development in the form of avian cultured cell products, in addition to their core beef-related research and development.

The Company has begun planning the establishment of its pilot plant to develop cultured meat products which it hopes to complete by the middle of 2023. Commercial revenues from cultured meat products such as cells or cultured fat or muscle could occur in that year and be material in 2024. The structured meat products from 3D bio-printing technologies could be ready as soon as 2025.

DISCLOSURE: Zacks SCR has received compensation from the issuer directly, from an investment manager, or from an investor relations consulting firm, engaged by the issuer, for providing research coverage for a period of no less than one year. Research articles, as seen here, are part of the service Zacks SCR provides and Zacks SCR receives quarterly payments totaling a maximum fee of up to $40,000 annually for these services provided to or regarding the issuer. Full Disclaimer HERE.