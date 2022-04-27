Perry County Schools Purchases Draganfly Health Screening, Safety And Security System

Los Angeles, CA. April 27, 2022 – Draganfly Inc. DPRO DPRO 3U (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that the Company’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital Kiosks have been implemented in Perry County, Alabama by the Perry County School District (“Perry County Schools”).

Perry County Schools is a public school district serving students from pre-kindergarten to grade 12.

Draganfly has installed the Company’s Smart Vital Kiosks, which can provide health screening for students and staff.

Powered by Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform, the Smart Vital Kiosks can screen, with voluntary consent, temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation (SpO2) in seconds. The system enhances privacy and always registers anonymous data of the individual being screened.

Draganfly’s Smart Vital system is an integral part of the Company’s Vital Intelligence health and safety solution, which is able to help screen, detect, assess and provide support against the potential threat of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

As the United States continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education claims it is more important than ever for schools and communities to prioritize the health and safety of students, staff and families. Schools are strongly encouraged to implement layered strategies to prevent the spread of infectious diseases as in-person learning resumes.

“Our main focus is the health, well-being and safety of our students, staff and community,” said Dr. Marcia Smiley, Superintendent of Perry County Schools. “Draganfly’s Smart Vital Kiosks will help Perry County Schools provide the healthiest instructional environment possible.”

“Every student has the right to a safe learning environment. We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with Perry County Schools to uphold that commitment. Our Vital Intelligence platform adds another layer of health security, which will help provide peace of mind inside and outside of the classroom,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

