Supporting The Main Product — This American Gun Safe Company Reports Apparel And Accessories Will Also Be On Display At The NRA Annual Meeting And Trade Show

Photo provided by American Rebel Holdings

Annual trade shows showcase specific products in any industry and also exhibit related accessories to support the main category. Beer festivals don’t just sell beer — they also sell glasses for drinking it.

The same holds true with firearms. When the National Rifle Association (NRA) holds its annual meeting and trade show in Houston over Memorial Day weekend many gun accessories will be on display.

One exhibitor planning to present its products and make future sales is Kansas-based American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB.

American Rebel doesn’t make guns like those manufactured by companies such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI or SIG Combibloc Group AG SCGBF of SIG Sauer firearms fame, but it does manufacture and sell a variety of accessories to go with firearms.

The company’s main product is its range of gun safes, and it’s planning to exhibit a newly developed NRA-licensed gun safe that will feature the organization’s logo.

American Rebel has a slew of other accessory products, including concealed-carry backpacks and concealed-carry apparel, all designed for responsible gun owners and to support the company’s overall brand.

Will I Need A Jacket?

While American Rebel will exhibit different sizes of its concealed-carry backpacks, including the extra-large Patriot Concealed Carry Backpack, the company will pay particular attention to its range of concealed carry coats.

The Men and Women’s Freedom 2.0 Concealed Carry Jackets, for example, feature a concealment pocket with a silent magnetic closure. The company will also focus on its Freedom Concealed Carry Backpacks, which feature its proprietary “Protection Pocket” keeping their customers’ firearms concealed and safe.

Other apparel the company manufactures and sells includes concealed-carry hooded jackets and vests and a concealed-carry apparel line designed for women.

The focus on American Rebel’s range of apparel is consistent with its business model of focusing on high-end equipment such as its gun safes with the support of lower-cost products like apparel and accessories to promote the company brand — an approach similar to that of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG whose accessories support the company’s distinctive motorcycles.

The NRA annual meeting and trade show will take place May 27-29 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. American Rebel will exhibit at booth No. 1630.

