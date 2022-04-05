AMMO Aims To Innovate Within Trace Ammunition Market With Streak Technology

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Tracer ammunition is widely used by militaries around the world as well as law enforcement agencies to help shooters better track a bullet’s trajectory to improve their accuracy.

For decades, the ammo has been important in training and in live combat, but because anyone — enemies included — can see most tracers, they also risk exposing a hidden shooter to enemy gunfire.

AMMO Inc. POWW, an ammunition manufacturer, is hoping to change that with the launch of its new Streak ammunition, featuring patented Streak technology that is meant to allow shooters — but not enemies — to see the tracer.

Is Streak Ammunition A Game Changer In Tracer Ammunition?

Tracer ammunition is designed to generate a trail behind the bullet that allows a shooter to see the path of the bullet they just discharged. That visible path offers important real-time feedback, allowing a shooter to make corrections and improve accuracy — but the serious tradeoff that those same tracers that allow a shooter to track their bullet also allows enemies to more easily locate where the shooter is hidden.

For example, the explosive tracer ammunition developed by General Dynamics Corp. GD for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) features a bright tracer that, while helpful for improving accuracy, also poses the risk of exposing the shooter’s location.

In the past, manufacturers have addressed the problem of giving away the shooter’s location with two key adaptations: subdued tracers and dim tracers. Subdued tracers use a similar incendiary but don’t start until up to 100 yards away from the shooter. This makes it harder for enemies to pinpoint the source, but not impossible.

Dim tracers, like those designed by Bae Systems PLC BAESY use infrared technology to create the trail. To the naked eye, it’s invisible. But to a shooter wearing night-vision goggles, the path is bright as day.

Both of these, along with standard tracer ammunition, use pyrotechnics, making them a fire hazard when discharged indoors.

That’s what AMMO believes makes its patented new bullet such a game-changer: Instead of fire, a small luminescent dot on the back of the bullet illuminates the bullet’s path, giving shooters the same highly visible tracer effect but without generating heat.

Most importantly, that beam of light is only visible within 30 degrees of the shooter’s point of view. They can clearly see the bullet’s path but anyone outside that range won’t see anything at all, making it impossible to use the tracer to pinpoint the source.

It can be used indoors or outdoors, in bright or low light conditions and without giving away the shooter’s location.

Streak Ammunition Isn’t The Only Bullet In AMMO’s Arsenal

The tracer tech isn’t the only product AMMO offers. Last year, the company was awarded a DOD contract to develop signature-on-target (SoT) rounds, allowing shooters to see the impact of rounds fired, both day and night.

Like Streak ammunition, SoT ammunition gives shooters the ability to see where they’re aiming without revealing their location to the enemy. AMMO says it is also working on other designs to solve other needs, primarily for military and law enforcement personnel.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Image provided by Wikimedia Commons