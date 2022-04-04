Gaucho Launches New Brand For Traditional Home Accessories And Textiles

Picture credit: Gaucho Casa

As Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. VINO looks to continue building a lifestyle brand that includes high-end residences, luxury hotels, fine wines, accessories, and apparel; it is only natural that it expands its portfolio of brands to include home goods.

Gaucho’s fashion and lifestyle brand, Gaucho – Buenos Aires, is establishing itself as an Argentinian designer brand, joining other big players in the market like LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton LVMHF and Gucci, owned by Kering SA PPRUY.

Now, Gaucho has launched a new brand: Gaucho Casa, a collection of traditional home accessories and textiles deeply rooted in the gaucho culture. The company reports that it is a proponent of sustainability and environmental protection, and uses high-quality materials sourced from Argentina..

What Is Gaucho Casa?

The collection includes tableware, wine accessories, and homeware. Whether you want to bring the traditional gaucho lifestyle into your home or experience a slice of country life, Gaucho Casa is meant to offer organic designs ideal for modern-day living.

Gaucho Casa offers lighting accessories and decor such as the Palpala silver-plated ice bucket, the silver Palpala round champagne bucket, and a line of scented candles, many of which are showcased in exclusive hotels in Buenos Aires such as the Algodon Mansion.

Gaucho Casa also offers a collection of traditional knives made to make any chef proud.The collection features elaborate horn and bone detailing. The Tandil Gaucho knife, for example, has a deer horn handle.

With the addition of Gaucho Casa, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.'s growing line of luxury goods is hoping to take advantage of the fast-growing global e-commerce market and position the company as a global leader in luxury goods.

