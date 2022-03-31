Here's Why Jaguar Health Shares Are Popping Off

Jaguar Health Inc JAGX shares are trading higher by 31.2% at $0.70 after the company announced an agreement granting Quadri Pharmaceuticals for exclusive promotional, commercialization and distribution rights for specified human indications of crofelemer in the Middle East.

Per Jaguar Health, the agreement grants Quadri Pharma exclusive rights to distribute crofelemer in multiple countries in the immediate future under Named Patient Programs.

"Our collaboration with Quadri Pharma is a welcome and important step towards making crofelemer's novel mechanism of action available to patients in need in global markets," said Karen Brunke, PhD, Jaguar Health's Executive Vice President of Corporate and Business Development. "We look forward to a close relationship with Quadri Pharma and their team of experienced professionals."

Jaguar Health is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Jaguar Health has a 52-week high of $6.84 and a 52-week low of $0.34.