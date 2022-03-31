Why Clovis Oncology Stock Is Soaring Today

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced data from the monotherapy arm of the ATHENA trial achieved the primary endpoint of significantly improved investigator-assessed progression-free survival compared with the placebo.

Based on the results, Clovis plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during the second quarter.

The sNDA submission will be followed by a Type II Variation in the third quarter for a first-line maintenance treatment indication for women with advanced ovarian cancer who have responded to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy regardless of biomarker status.

Clovis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents.

CLVS 52-Week Range: $1.35 - $7.35

The stock was up 47.3% at $2.43 at time of publication.

Photo: fernandozhiminaicela from Pixabay.