 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Clovis Oncology Stock Is Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2022 9:05am   Comments
Share:
Why Clovis Oncology Stock Is Soaring Today

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced data from the monotherapy arm of the ATHENA trial achieved the primary endpoint of significantly improved investigator-assessed progression-free survival compared with the placebo.

Based on the results, Clovis plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during the second quarter.

The sNDA submission will be followed by a Type II Variation in the third quarter for a first-line maintenance treatment indication for women with advanced ovarian cancer who have responded to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy regardless of biomarker status.

Clovis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents.

See Also: 23 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

CLVS 52-Week Range: $1.35 - $7.35

The stock was up 47.3% at $2.43 at time of publication.

Photo: fernandozhiminaicela from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLVS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amylyx Announces Negative Adcom Vote, Clovis Jumps On Ovarian Cancer Data, Masimo Warns Of Q1 Shortfall
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Recap: Clovis Oncology Q4 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com