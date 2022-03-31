Here's Why Acutus Medical Shares Are Falling

Acutus Medical Inc AFIB shares are trading lower by 20.8% at $1.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results and issued first-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Acutus Medical reported quarterly losses of $1.00 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 83 cents per share. Acutus Medical reported quarterly sales of $4.36 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.21 million by 3.6%. This is a 69% increase over sales of $2.57 million in the same period last year.

Acutus Medical also sees first-quarter 2022 revenue as low as $3.2 million or as high as $3.5 million, which is below the analyst consensus estimate of $4.51 million.

See Also: Why Clovis Oncology Stock Is Soaring Today

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. The company designs, manufactures and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias.

Acutus Medical has a 52-week high of $18.00 and a 52-week low of $1.39.