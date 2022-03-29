8 Stocks Halted In Tuesday's Session

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore, and bring order to the markets.

Here are all the stocks halted on a circuit breaker today, according to Benzinga Pro.

Target Hospitality Corp TH halted at 9:36 a.m., shares fell 17.11%, before rebounding off of the lows.

One-day price action: -6.14%

GameStop Corp GME halted at 9:37 a.m., shares fell 9.07% in the following hour.

One-day price action: -5.11%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC halted at 9:38 a.m. after making a 13.37% upside move in four minutes; shares fell 3.36% over the following hour.

One-day price action: +0.34%

Allego NV ALLG halted twice after making a 36.02% overall upside move; shares fell 19.03% over the following hour.

One-day price action: -14.44%

Fat Brands Inc Class B FATBB halted twice for making a 45% overall upside move; shares settled 2.61% higher over the following hour.

One-day price action: +26.5%

IGM Biosciences Inc IGMS halted at 11:09 a.m.; shares made an overall 96.3% upside move for the session.

PureCycle Technologies PCTTU Halted at 1:21 p.m.

One-day price action: +4.55%

Valens Company Inc VLNS halted at 4 p.m.; The company filed for a mixed shelf of up to $150 million.

One-day price action: +2.20%