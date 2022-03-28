SMSI Is Up By 10% After New Platform Launch

By Ben Rabizadeh, Founder of StoryTrading.

Smith Micro Software, Inc SMSI is up sharply today +10% on reports that this stock is finally seeing the launch of it's Safe Path 7.0 platform at T-Mobile.

Launched earlier today, the StoryTrading community has sufficient evidence to conclude that this update is provided by SMSI and marks a significant inflection point for the company.

A detailed summary of SMSI by James Ticknor

s of the time of this writing, SMSI has broken above the 20DMA and is heading for the next resistance around $3.75

Disclaimer:

The author is long SMSI