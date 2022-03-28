InMed Pharmaceuticals Committed To Growing Market Reach, Product Portfolio

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

InMed Pharmaceuticals INM President and CEO Eric A. Adams recently hosted a conference call and webcast in which he emphasized the company’s successful product diversification and strategic acquisition achievements. He expressed his optimism at the company’s expansion into the health and wellness sector as an ingredient supplier and the integration of BayMedica’s operations and team into its ongoing activities. A recent article reads: “While noting how recent product launches have allowed the company to top its revenue estimates, Mr. Adams was also keen to point out its ongoing commitment to launch even more products in the coming months. He reiterated the company’s plan to execute more programs designed to grow its market reach and product portfolio and increase overall growth. ‘We are committed to further product launches in the immediate term to build out a robust suite of products to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving health and wellness sector,’ he noted.” Adams also highlighted the advancements of its drug development programs in both preclinical and clinical studies, in addition to the fact that the company is continually expanding its intellectual property portfolio. “The corporate update also highlighted the acquisition of BayMedica, which, InMed acknowledges, opens it to multiple advanced manufacturing approaches that afford it the flexibility to select the most cost-effective method to produce rare cannabinoids of interest.”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary BayMedica LLC, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is also a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.InMedPharma.com and www.BayMedica.com.

