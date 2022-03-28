The Alkaline Water Co. Started 2022 As The Fastest Growing Top 10 Value-Added Water Brand In The Country - Here's How

Photo by The Alkaline Water Company

For the last quarter of 2021, Nielsen data for all outlets combined (excluding convenience), confirmed that The Alkaline Water Company WTER was the fastest growing top 10 value added water in the country.

The Alkaline Water Co. offers a variety of products, some of which were launched as recently as Q4 2021. These include:

Alkaline88®: the flagship alkaline water branch offering multiple sizes

A88 Infused™ Flavors offering flavored water and CBD water

Alkaline88® Eco-Friendly Aluminum Bottled Water

Since the company’s inception in 2012, Alkaline88 has grown distribution to more than 80,000 retailer locations nationwide and expects to see growth over the next year to between 90,000 and 110,000 locations. It’s in the top 10 in the enhanced water brand category in the nation, and its 1-gallon bottle was recently recognized as the No. 1 best-selling value-added water product in the natural grocery channel.

The Alkaline Water Company’s sales growth last quarter outpaced all other top 10 value-added brands, including the non-flavored Coca-Cola KO brands Smart Water and Vitamin Water, Nestlé NSRGY brand Essentia, Keurig Dr Pepper KDP brand Core Hydration, and PepsiCo PEP LIFEWTER.

Of the over 70 brands listed in the report, Alkaline88 had the third highest year over year gain in market share.

The Alkaline Water Co. is currently focused on expanding marketing, strategically growing its direct store delivery network, growing in channels such as e-Commerce, hospitality, big-box, club, convenience stores, and specialty retailers, adding more functional beverages to its portfolio, and additional co-packer expansion and sustainability initiatives. They expanded for the first time into warehouse clubs with the launch of their 1-liter into Sam’s Club.

The company expanded its marketing efforts last year and announced its partnership with board advisory member and brand ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal.

Since then, the company has delivered tens of millions impressions from a diverse mix of media. Coming from a company that just recently started advertising its products, this is quite impressive. Especially following its 8,500 square foot Times Square Billboard featuring Alkaline88 and Shaquille O'Neal, which was estimated to have over 48 million impressions through December 31, 2022, in the largest City in America, New York City.

They were also official sponsors of Sports Illustrated Awards, the Play of the Year and The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, presented to Billie Jean King. The December award show generated over 2 billion media impressions.

In its third quarter ending on Dec. 31, The Alkaline Water Co. reported record earnings of $15.1 million and 57% year-over-year growth.

